Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 24,202 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Macy’s by 2,613.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

