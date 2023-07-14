Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.