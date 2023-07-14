Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

