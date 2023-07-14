Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

