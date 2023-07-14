Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 3.2 %

MNTX opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

