Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Up 3.2 %
MNTX opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
