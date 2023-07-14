MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess stock opened at $252.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
