MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

MarketAxess stock opened at $252.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

