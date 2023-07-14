Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $58.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

