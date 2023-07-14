Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

