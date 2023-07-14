Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

