Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

