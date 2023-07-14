Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $23,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mission Produce Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.76 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Mission Produce’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

