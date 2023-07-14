Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 25,200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $161,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $244.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

