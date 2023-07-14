Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Activity

Garmin Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $107.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

