Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

WEC stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

