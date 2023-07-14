Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $60.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

