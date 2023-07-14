Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $71.83 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

