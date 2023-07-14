Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

