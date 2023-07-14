Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to “Overweight”

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 318.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

