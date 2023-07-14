Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$705.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$15.49 and a 52 week high of C$25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.13.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Neighbourly Pharmacy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

