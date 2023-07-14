Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.96.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

NSC stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.