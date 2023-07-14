NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

