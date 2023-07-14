NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,249 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 104,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $219,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.52 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.