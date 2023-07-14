Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of C$180.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

