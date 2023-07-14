Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.05 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.27 billion $1.66 billion 67.88

Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -47.83% -40.27% -18.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 179 1230 1569 35 2.48

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 422.78%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group competitors beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

