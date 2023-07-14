Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 903 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

