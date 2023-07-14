Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

LRCX opened at $638.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.81 and a 200 day moving average of $529.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $651.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

