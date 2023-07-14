Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 34,858 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 34,858.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $578.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

