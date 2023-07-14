Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 752 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.