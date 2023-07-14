Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $458.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $239.40 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.69.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.