Parallel Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.4% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.3% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $214,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

