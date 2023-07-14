Parallel Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,399,000 after purchasing an additional 467,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

