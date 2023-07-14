Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 879.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

