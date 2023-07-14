Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.