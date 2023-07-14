Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

