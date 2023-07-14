Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 790,502 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.