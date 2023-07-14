Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,584 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

