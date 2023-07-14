Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.83.

NYSE:PH opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $402.99.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

