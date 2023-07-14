Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph M. Tucci Sells 10,850 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paychex Stock Up 1.7 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

