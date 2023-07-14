PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.