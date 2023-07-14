PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to +12% to $7.47 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

