Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

ZBRA opened at $318.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

