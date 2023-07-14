Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.75. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

