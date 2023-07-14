Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $461.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

