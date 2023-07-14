Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

