Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Photronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

