Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

