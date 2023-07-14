Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

