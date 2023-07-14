Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3,200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $215.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.