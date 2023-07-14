Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $82,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,619,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

