Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 287 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.45. The stock has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

